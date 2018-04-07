MICHELIN (CGDE) (MGDDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MICHELIN (CGDE) (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered MICHELIN (CGDE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of MGDDY stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26,398.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. MICHELIN has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $32.26.

About MICHELIN (CGDE)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names.

