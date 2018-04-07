Michelin (EPA:ML) Given a €151.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Michelin (EPA:ML) received a €151.00 ($186.42) price target from stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($160.49) target price on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase set a €145.00 ($179.01) price target on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €152.00 ($187.65) price target on shares of Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS set a €129.00 ($159.26) price objective on shares of Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.50 ($163.58).

Michelin stock traded down €0.40 ($0.49) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €126.65 ($156.36). The company had a trading volume of 201,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Michelin has a one year low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a one year high of €130.85 ($161.54).

About Michelin

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

