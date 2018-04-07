UBS Analysts Give Michelin (EPA:ML) a €135.00 Price Target

Michelin (EPA:ML) has been given a €135.00 ($166.67) target price by analysts at UBS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €130.00 ($160.49) price objective on Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs set a €148.00 ($182.72) target price on Michelin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($160.49) price target on Michelin and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($134.57) price target on Michelin and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €140.00 ($172.84) target price on Michelin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.50 ($163.58).

Michelin stock opened at €126.65 ($156.36) on Thursday. Michelin has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($132.04) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($161.54).

Michelin Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

