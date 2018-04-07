Micro Focus (MCRO) Raised to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has GBX 1,000 ($14.04) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,900 ($26.67).

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,942 ($27.26) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank cut Micro Focus to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($40.43) target price on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Micro Focus in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.50) target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 1,128.50 ($15.84) on Tuesday. Micro Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

In related news, insider Darren Roos bought 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 940 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($69,813.87). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore bought 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

