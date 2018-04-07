Deutsche Bank Trims Micro Focus (MCRO) Target Price to GBX 780

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,800 ($39.30) to GBX 780 ($10.95) in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Micro Focus to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($28.21) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,600 ($36.50) to GBX 2,750 ($38.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($40.43) price objective on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,942 ($27.26) price objective on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

Shares of LON:MCRO traded up GBX 34.50 ($0.48) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,128.50 ($15.84). 2,771,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

In other Micro Focus news, insider Darren Roos purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,257 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,989.57 ($98,244.76). Also, insider Kevin Loosemore purchased 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, for a total transaction of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,548 shares of company stock worth $32,249,433.

Micro Focus Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

