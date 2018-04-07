Micron Technology (MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $2.76-2.90 EPS.

Micron Technology stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $57,802.69, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

