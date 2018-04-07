Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2-7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $48.46 on Friday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $57,802.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $53,486.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,303.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,117 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

