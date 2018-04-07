Whalerock Point Partners LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Microsoft by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 395.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 8,369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $527,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS set a $110.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $97.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of MSFT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,808,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $711,306.88, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

