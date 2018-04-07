MicroStrategy (MSTR) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,453.89, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 82,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

