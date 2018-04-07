PepsiCo (PEP) Holdings Decreased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156,394.44, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $105.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

