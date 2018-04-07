Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRN shares. TheStreet raised Milacron from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MCRN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 285,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,504. Milacron has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,469.28, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Milacron will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $640,764.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $164,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,232 shares of company stock worth $2,088,200 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

