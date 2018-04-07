Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Xperi Co. (XPER)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xperi Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 100.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Xperi worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,074,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Xperi by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,513,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,718,000 after purchasing an additional 838,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 100,745 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 845,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 223,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.88, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.57. Xperi Co. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $35.40.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.65 million for the quarter. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden acquired 3,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $839,802.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/millennium-management-llc-grows-stake-in-xperi-co-xper.html.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.