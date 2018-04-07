Millennium Management LLC Has $21.09 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.35% of Lincoln Electric worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.85 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,979.19, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $747.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

