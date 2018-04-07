Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Materion Corp (MTRN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 3,128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Materion worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,732,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,788,000 after purchasing an additional 119,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,602 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after purchasing an additional 182,183 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materion by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $124,409.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Shular sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $277,728.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,686 shares of company stock valued at $806,938 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $51.25 on Friday. Materion Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1,047.04, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Materion had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Materion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated producer of engineered materials used in a range of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The Company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

