Millennium Management LLC Purchases 129,305 Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,305 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.63% of Luxoft worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXFT. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 1,633.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 127,994 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 1,503.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Luxoft by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Luxoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Luxoft from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luxoft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Shares of LXFT opened at $39.20 on Friday. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,326.61, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Luxoft had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. analysts predict that Luxoft Holding Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Purchases 129,305 Shares of Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/millennium-management-llc-purchases-129305-shares-of-luxoft-holding-inc-lxft.html.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.