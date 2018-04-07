Millennium Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Fidelity National Financial worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 29,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $1,139,344.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 18,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $778,357.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,980.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,692.13, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

