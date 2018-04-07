Mincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0186

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Mincoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. Mincoin has a total market cap of $81,087.00 and $452.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006145 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003909 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

MNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,368,223 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mincoin’s official message board is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

