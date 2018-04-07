Mincoin Market Capitalization Hits $80,162.00 (CRYPTO:MNC)

Mincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Mincoin has a total market capitalization of $80,162.00 and $449.00 worth of Mincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mincoin has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006084 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000128 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001072 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003714 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mincoin Profile

Mincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2013. Mincoin’s total supply is 4,368,211 coins. Mincoin’s official Twitter account is @mincoinus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mincoin is www.mincoinforum.com. The official website for Mincoin is www.mincoin.us.

Buying and Selling Mincoin

Mincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to buy Mincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mincoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Mincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.