Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 36,605 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of MINDBODY worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 22,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $634,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.36 per share, with a total value of $1,348,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 234,777 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,316 and have sold 177,836 shares valued at $6,569,497. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of MINDBODY from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MINDBODY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. MINDBODY Inc has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,840.82, a PE ratio of -128.50 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. analysts predict that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 36,605 Shares of MINDBODY Inc (MB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/mindbody-inc-mb-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-investments-lp-updated-updated.html.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with local business subscribers on its platform. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to active consumers. Its integrated software and payments platform helps business owners in the wellness services industry run, market and build their businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for MINDBODY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINDBODY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.