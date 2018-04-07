MindCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.00 (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. MindCoin has a market cap of $43,082.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MindCoin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00041370 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000287 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. MindCoin’s official website is www.mindcoin.xyz. MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto.

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase MindCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

