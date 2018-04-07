Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.96) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.57%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Shares of MGEN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 219,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $207.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Adam Scott Levy purchased 9,090 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $57,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth purchased 545,454 shares of Miragen Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

