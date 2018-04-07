Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Share Price

News headlines about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.9580636459037 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:MTU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 989,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,010. The firm has a market cap of $88,244.16, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

