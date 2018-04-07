MKS Instruments (MKSI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $127.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company is benefiting from stronger semiconductor business, Newport Corporation buyout, sturdy demand for innovative products and superior customer relationships. These are expected to drive near-term results. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q1 earnings release. However, intense competition in the industry is a major headwind. Loss of demand from a prominent buyer or a sudden supply chain challenge remains concerns. The company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.40. 516,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,816. The company has a market capitalization of $6,184.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.70%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

In other news, Director Peter Hanley sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total value of $53,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,092 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $584,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MKS Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measures, controls, powers, delivers, monitors and analyzes critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Company operates through two segments, including the Vacuum & Analysis segment and the Light & Motion segment.

