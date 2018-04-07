MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 489,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $6,070,740.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,192,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,166,673.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,693.62, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

