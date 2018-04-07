MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,766,000. AXA bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $126.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.48.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 252,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $24,117,599.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 12,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $1,152,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,559 shares of company stock worth $47,115,477. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $94.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $11,092.06, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $129.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.08 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

