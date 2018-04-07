MML Investors Services LLC Acquires Shares of 1,424 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 7,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,598 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $299,386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $185.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $207,195.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,125.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $1,673,622.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD opened at $168.13 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $28,828.52, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

