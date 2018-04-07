Contrasting Modine Manufacturing (MOD) and Its Competitors

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Modine Manufacturing to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion $14.20 million 26.73 Modine Manufacturing Competitors $7.88 billion $494.29 million 13.25

Modine Manufacturing’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Modine Manufacturing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Modine Manufacturing Competitors 2.32% 23.71% 5.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Modine Manufacturing and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Modine Manufacturing Competitors 255 1246 1816 80 2.51

As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Modine Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 1.35, meaning that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing peers beat Modine Manufacturing on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

