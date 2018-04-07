Monaco Reaches Market Cap of $68.49 Million (MCO)

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Monaco has a market capitalization of $68.49 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monaco has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Monaco token can now be bought for about $5.19 or 0.00074912 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00676335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00180336 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036233 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Monaco Token Profile

Monaco’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@monaco_card. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co. The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard. Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, EtherDelta, Liqui, Coinrail, OKEx, YoBit, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, EXX, Bit-Z, Upbit, BigONE, Coinnest, Livecoin and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase Monaco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monaco using one of the exchanges listed above.

