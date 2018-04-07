Comparing Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) & Its Competitors

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Monarch Casino & Resort to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Monarch Casino & Resort and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 1 1 3 0 2.40 Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus target price of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Monarch Casino & Resort’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Monarch Casino & Resort is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $230.73 million $25.53 million 28.07 Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.03

Monarch Casino & Resort’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort. Monarch Casino & Resort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 11.07% 10.65% 8.57% Monarch Casino & Resort Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort competitors beat Monarch Casino & Resort on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 740 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

