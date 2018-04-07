Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) Tops One Day Volume of $33.09 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $33.09 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $169.25 or 0.02463550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Poloniex, Mercatox and Braziliex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017198 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006402 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000488 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 15,904,803 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptonight algorithm based alternative crypto currency. The coin is based on Proof of Work and has a block reward that varies smoothly. The difficulty retargets every block with a sixty second block target. Monero uses a Ring Signature system to protect your privacy, allowing users to make untraceable transactions. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Abucoins, OKEx, Bisq, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Qryptos, Coinroom, Cryptomate, Upbit, Binance, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptox, Kraken, SouthXchange, Exrates, Cryptopia, Exmo, Bitfinex, Bithumb and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

