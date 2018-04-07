MonetaryUnit Hits Market Cap of $11.87 Million (CRYPTO:MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 31st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $31,963.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00056693 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004001 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 128,472,757 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

