MoneyCoin (MONEY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

MoneyCoin (CURRENCY:MONEY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. MoneyCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MoneyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoneyCoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00650500 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003639 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000587 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00028400 BTC.

MoneyCoin Profile

MoneyCoin (CRYPTO:MONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. MoneyCoin’s official website is moneycoin.pw. MoneyCoin’s official Twitter account is @moneycoindev. MoneyCoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=1711625.0.

Buying and Selling MoneyCoin

MoneyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase MoneyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoneyCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoneyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

