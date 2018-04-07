Jefferies Group LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Moneygram International worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Moneygram International by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,602 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

MGI opened at $8.26 on Friday. Moneygram International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $466.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/moneygram-international-inc-mgi-shares-bought-by-jefferies-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.