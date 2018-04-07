Moneygram International (MGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.612717518149 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. 690,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $478.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $408.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

