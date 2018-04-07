Moneysupermarket.com (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.com (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.77) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Moneysupermarket.com from GBX 320 ($4.49) to GBX 275 ($3.86) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.com from GBX 340 ($4.77) to GBX 345 ($4.84) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moneysupermarket.com to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 350 ($4.91) in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Moneysupermarket.com from GBX 345 ($4.84) to GBX 295 ($4.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Moneysupermarket.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 333.08 ($4.68).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com stock opened at GBX 284.70 ($4.00) on Thursday. Moneysupermarket.com has a one year low of GBX 241.40 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 369 ($5.18).

About Moneysupermarket.com

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price comparison sites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services, and MoneySavingExpert.com. It operates MoneySuperMarket.com, a price comparison Website that provides a place for consumers and providers to compare car, home, life, and travel insurance brands; credit card and personal loan providers; and energy providers.

