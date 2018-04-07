Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Monster Beverage earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3494606489722 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,110,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,435. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $32,517.19, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $810.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.25 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Chairman Rodney C. Sacks sold 62,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $4,025,768.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 949,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,290,981.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $874,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,749.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,191. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

