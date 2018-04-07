Financial Review: Endurance Specialty (ENH) versus Montpelier Re (MRH)

Endurance Specialty (NYSE: ENH) and Montpelier Re (NYSE:MRH) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Endurance Specialty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Endurance Specialty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Endurance Specialty pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Montpelier Re does not pay a dividend. Endurance Specialty has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endurance Specialty and Montpelier Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Specialty 0 0 0 0 N/A Montpelier Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endurance Specialty and Montpelier Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Specialty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Montpelier Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Specialty and Montpelier Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Specialty 4.41% 1.29% 0.72% Montpelier Re 35.71% 13.24% 6.70%

Summary

Endurance Specialty beats Montpelier Re on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance Specialty Company Profile

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. In the Insurance segment, it writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines, and property, marine/energy and aviation insurance. In the Reinsurance segment, it writes catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty reinsurance. Its Insurance and Reinsurance segments both include property-related coverages, which provide insurance or reinsurance of an insurable interest in tangible property for property loss, damage or loss of use. In addition, its Insurance and Reinsurance segments include various casualty insurance and reinsurance coverages, which are concerned with the losses caused by injuries to third parties.

Montpelier Re Company Profile

Montpelier RE Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides customized insurance and reinsurance solutions to the global market. Through its affiliates in Bermuda, it provides institutional and retail investors with direct access to the global property reinsurance market. It operates in three segments: Montpelier Bermuda, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Reinsurance Ltd., which is its wholly owned operating subsidiary based in Pembroke, Bermuda and is registered as a Bermuda Class four insurer; Montpelier at Lloyd’s, which consists of the assets and operations of Montpelier Syndicate 5151, Montpelier Capital Limited, Montpelier at Lloyd’s Limited, Montpelier Underwriting Services Limited and Montpelier Underwriting Inc., and Collateralized Reinsurance, which is marketed under the name Blue Capital. Blue Capital is an asset management platform offering property catastrophe reinsurance-linked investment products to institutional and retail investors.

