Moreno Evelyn V Sells 4,095 Shares of Schlumberger (SLB)

Moreno Evelyn V cut its holdings in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89,692.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/moreno-evelyn-v-sells-4095-shares-of-schlumberger-slb.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.