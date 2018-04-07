Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.51.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 4,377,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,411. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,379.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In other Yum China news, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at $707,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Yum China by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,710,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 651,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/morgan-stanley-cuts-yum-china-yumc-price-target-to-48-00-updated-updated.html.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.