IHS Markit (INFO) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

NASDAQ INFO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 2,233,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,459.30, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,677,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $352,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,962 shares of company stock worth $10,276,019. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 79,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 22,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

