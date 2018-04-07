KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KAZ. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KAZ Minerals to GBX 800 ($11.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.46) price target on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 604.29 ($8.48).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 866.80 ($12.17) on Wednesday. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 413.10 ($5.80) and a one year high of GBX 974.20 ($13.67).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

