Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,900 ($54.74) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIO. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.15) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($63.17) to GBX 4,600 ($64.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,300 ($46.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($58.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,750 ($52.64) to GBX 3,850 ($54.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,159.21 ($58.38).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,560 ($49.97) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($40.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($59.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a GBX 129.43 ($1.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $83.13. This represents a yield of 3.42%.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynch sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,072 ($57.16), for a total value of £387,043.60 ($543,295.34).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

