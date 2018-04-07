Morneau Shepell Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:MSI traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$25.43. 91,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,851. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$19.80 and a 52-week high of C$25.99.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$158.72 million during the quarter. Morneau Shepell had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Laurentian set a C$25.00 price objective on Morneau Shepell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$24.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morneau Shepell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc is a Canada-based company, which provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees. The Company offers its services to organizations that are situated in Canada, the United States and internationally.

