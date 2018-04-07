Motocoin (MOTO) Trading Up 23.4% This Week

Motocoin (CURRENCY:MOTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Motocoin has a total market capitalization of $370,431.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Motocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Motocoin has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Motocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00672651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00177585 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036678 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00136446 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00054444 BTC.

Motocoin Profile

MOTO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2014. Motocoin’s total supply is 32,079,286 coins and its circulating supply is 19,548,656 coins. Motocoin’s official Twitter account is @motocoin_. The official website for Motocoin is motocoin.org.

Motocoin Coin Trading

Motocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Motocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Motocoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Motocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

