Mplx (MPLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MPLX LP is a fee-based limited partnership formed to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil, refined product and other hydrocarbon-based product pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and product pipeline systems and associated storage assets in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. MPLX LP is based in Findlay, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mplx from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group lowered Mplx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 1,039,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Mplx has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $26,225.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mplx had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,548,000 after buying an additional 166,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 825,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 61,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

