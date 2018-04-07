MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.24

News articles about MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MSCI earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.6504211450048 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $144.05. 1,081,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. MSCI has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $13,177.73, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. MSCI had a return on equity of 108.68% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

