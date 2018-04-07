Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks, Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 660.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,763 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.58% of MSG Networks worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,981,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,875,000 after buying an additional 1,339,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,651,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,444,000 after purchasing an additional 986,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,536,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 518,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MSGN opened at $22.55 on Friday. MSG Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,705.18, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 40.97%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that MSG Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MSGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSG Networks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in MSG Networks, Inc. (MSGN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/msg-networks-inc-msgn-stake-lifted-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-updated-updated.html.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.