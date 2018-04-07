Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEURV. UBS set a €180.00 ($222.22) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cfra set a €195.00 ($240.74) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a €197.00 ($243.21) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($246.91).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/munchener-ruckvers-meurv-given-a-205-00-price-target-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.