Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €215.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €215.00 ($265.43) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($259.26) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($271.60) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €194.00 ($239.51) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($246.91).

