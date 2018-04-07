Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €220.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €220.00 ($271.60) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEURV. JPMorgan Chase set a €207.00 ($255.56) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC set a €223.00 ($275.31) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €215.00 ($265.43) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €215.00 ($265.43) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €200.44 ($247.46).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($203.09) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($246.91).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/munchener-ruckvers-meurv-pt-set-at-220-00-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.